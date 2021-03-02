FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 152,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

