DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.18.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $68.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.