Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

