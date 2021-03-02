National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

CS stock opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.00. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.