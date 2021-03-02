FY2022 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $7.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $129.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 781.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

