$485.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report sales of $485.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $472.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SQM opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

