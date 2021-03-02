Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

