Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €35.93 ($42.27) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.42. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

