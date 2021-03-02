Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

PTVE opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,552,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

