Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

ATC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ATC opened at $21.14 on Monday. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

