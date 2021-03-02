Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $80.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of DELL opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

