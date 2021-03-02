Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $32.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

IMO opened at $22.05 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 485,100 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

