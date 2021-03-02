National Bank Financial Cuts Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$116.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$116.50.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$103.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$103.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of C$62.79 and a 52-week high of C$108.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

