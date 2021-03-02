Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVXF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.45. Avivagen has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

