Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for L Brands, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $56.75 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in L Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

