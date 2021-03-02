Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Propanc Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

