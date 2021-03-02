Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 2,925.0% in February

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AVRN opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Avra Company Profile
