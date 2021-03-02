Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 2,925.0% in February

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVRN opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Avra Company Profile

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

