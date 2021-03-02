Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a growth of 2,520.4% from the January 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Bionomics Company Profile
