Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

