WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ WW opened at $31.27 on Monday. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WW International by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

