Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $39.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,035 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

