Oppenheimer Weighs in on Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SUNS stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $246.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.38. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 521,333 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

