Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

