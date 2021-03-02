Brokers Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

