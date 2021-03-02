Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

