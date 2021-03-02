Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.