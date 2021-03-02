Societe Generale Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.05).

Shares of BN stock opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

