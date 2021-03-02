Morgan Stanley Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $95.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.37.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -175.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,965 shares of company stock valued at $36,273,116. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 40.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 74.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

