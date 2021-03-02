Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $111.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

