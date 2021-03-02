Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.15 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

