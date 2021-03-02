Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $40.61 on Friday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

