Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.