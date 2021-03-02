Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.02.
About Xinyi Glass
