Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of TCLAF stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

