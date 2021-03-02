Financial Analysis: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.52 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.02 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -16.48% -15.47% -5.25% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

