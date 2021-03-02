Desjardins Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $83.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

