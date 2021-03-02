Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENRFF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Enerflex alerts:

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.81 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.