Brokers Offer Predictions for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

