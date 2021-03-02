Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

