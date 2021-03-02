Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

