Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
