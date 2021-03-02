Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FATE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $96.61 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

