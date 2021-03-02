Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Rises By 3,400.0%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for about 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE MSC opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.84. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

