Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Grows By 3,078.0%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 3,078.0% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

