Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$118.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$110.00 to C$118.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.25.

TSE:CM opened at C$118.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$119.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

