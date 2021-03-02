TD Securities Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.25.

TSE CM opened at C$118.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$119.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

