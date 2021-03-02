GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.
GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of GFL opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $32.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
