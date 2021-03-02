GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of GFL opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

