Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

