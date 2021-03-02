Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Saipem from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

