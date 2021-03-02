TD Securities Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $75.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

CCL Industries stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

