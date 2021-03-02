CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNP. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $19.60 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

